Flame and smoke erupts from the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., on Monday, October 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

The mayor of Saint John, N.B., says residents of a neighbourhood that was the scene of a massive oil refinery blast remain “very nervous,” even though the fiery incident has been stabilized.

Don Darling say the city’s large industrial base comes with risks and there needs to be a broader discussion about the interaction between residents and industry in the historic port city.

An explosion at the Irving Oil facility on Monday morning rocked a residential area on the east side of Saint John, sending flames and black smoke into the sky and causing minor injuries.

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Darling calls the city’s emergency response to the explosion “fantastic,” but says the city needs to ensure it has proper plans in place to protect residents.

He says there will still be an extensive review of the city’s handling of the incident, including its communication with residents.

A company official told reporters there had been a malfunction in the refinery’s diesel treating unit, where sulphur is removed from diesel fuel.

There were as many as 3,000 workers at the refinery Monday, but most of the facility had been shut down for maintenance.

Irving’s website says the refinery produces more than 320,000 barrels of “finished energy products” every day.

The company said it hoped to minimize the impact of the explosion on clients.

Related: Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Related: Oil refinery explosion shakes Saint John, but no reports of serious injuries

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year
Next story
Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Just Posted

Housing a top issue for future Masset mayor and council

Lack of daycare, better recreation and tsunami planning also discussed at Oct. 4 forum

Friends and family raising funds for Tauren Collinson

Friends and family of Tauren Collinson are fundraising to help him and… Continue reading

Tahayghen, cultural teachings key for school trustee candidates

Saving Tahayghen Elementary and restoring Haida language were big topics last night… Continue reading

Protecting watershed key to Queen Charlotte candidates

Queen Charlotte has a real live contest for council. Not only does… Continue reading

Lions Club pride to shine at 50th anniversary

Masset Haida Lions to host free BBQ lunch at Howard Phillips Community Hall on Saturday

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida

Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Most Read