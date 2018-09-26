A floating West Coast Resorts lodge became unmoored from its anchoring buoy in Alliford Bay and ran aground on Lina Island Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Salvage of grounded Haida Gwaii barge to begin as emergency command post closes

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

Tension is easing on British Columbia’s north coast as crews make progress unloading and securing a barge that ran aground in Haida Gwaii and was at risk of exploding.

The Council of the Haida Nation says preparations are underway to close the command post, which was set up in the nearby village of Queen Charlotte shortly after the barge broke away from its moorings in high winds on Sept. 8.

A news release from the council says work is now shifting to a salvage operation.

HaiCo, the owner of the Hippa Lodge, a 48-guest luxury fishing resort aboard the barge, will manage the job.

Concerns that a ruptured fuel line had filled the barge’s hold with potentially explosive vapours prompted the coast guard to close surrounding areas, but crews spent the last 10 days removing any dangerous cargo.

The Haida Nation says no one was hurt in the grounding and there has been no environmental damage.

“All agencies will continue to be consulted as needed electronically, in relation to ensuring protection of the environment, safe disposal of hazardous waste and contaminants, and protection of areas of cultural significance,” says the release.

Air quality and environmental monitoring will also continue during the salvage operation, officials say.

Related: Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

Related: Crews testing for gas vapours in grounded Haida Gwaii barge

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road
Next story
Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

Just Posted

Salvage of grounded Haida Gwaii barge to begin as emergency command post closes

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

Gwaii Trust faces deadlock over representation change

Newly elected director blocked as Masset and Port Clements councils try to force re-structuring

Heritage BC to hold talks in Old Massett, Skidegate

History perceptions have changed since last consultation process in 2008

B.C. premier, ministers hear calls for more Kwuna sailings

Premier John Horgan heard it, and so did B.C. Finance Minister Carole… Continue reading

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

Tempering the B.C. cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates

Terry Willis says he’s praying for a clean, safe place to live to undergo the cancer treatments he needs after he was denied chemotherapy because he lives in a Victoria homeless shelter.

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Rattie scores 3 as Oilers blank Canucks 6-0

Vancouver slips to 1-5 in exhibition play

Most Read