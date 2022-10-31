Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure

RCMP would like public’s help in locating suspect, also seeking more witnesses

Both Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating the suspect in two separate incidents in Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Oct. 21 that they think may have been committed by the same person. The first image from left was taken in Sicamous, the second in Salmon Arm. (RCMP images)

Salmon Arm and Sicamous RCMP are asking for the public’s help after two separate sex-related offences were committed on one day, possibly by the same suspect.

On Friday, Oct. 21 about 4:30 p.m. in Sicamous, an unknown man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old by groping them.

The suspect was described as Caucasian and clean shaven, wearing a dark toque, sunglasses, a medical mask, dark pants, dark shoes and a black zip-up jacket with grey stripes on the sleeves.

On the same day, about 9:20 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a complaint about a man exposing himself in the 100 block of Hudson Avenue NW in Salmon Arm.

Police say the man fled the scene after being confronted by staff at the business. Immediate patrols by the RCMP did not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as Caucasian, wearing a grey toque, sunglasses, a medical mask, grey pants, dark shoes and a brown hoodie.

Police are looking for more witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam video of any vehicles or people in the area at the time.

Investigators from both detachments feel that these incident may be linked, and that the suspect may be the same person, said Sgt. Simon Scott of the Salmon Arm RCMP. If anyone recognizes this suspect they are asked to immediately contact the police.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents, or who may have been in the area, is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

