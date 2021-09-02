The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saskatchewan cattle owners face charges related to animal cruelty case

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020

Three cattle owners face animal cruelty charges nearly 1 1/2 years after 107 animals were seized from a farm near Love in northeastern Saskatchewan.

One of the owners faces two added Criminal Code of Canada charges of allegedly neglecting to provide suitable food, water and shelter, and of causing pain and suffering.

If the owners are found guilty, possible penalties include a $25,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a restriction on owning animals for a specified period.

Don Ferguson, executive director of the protection service, says enough evidence — including detailed forensic veterinary work — is required to ensure charges are laid under the appropriate section of the act.

“We are at the mercy of how long those tests take,” he said. “In most of our cases, it’s anywhere from six to nine months.”

Donald Black, Connie Black-Sturby and Maureen Black are to appear in court in Nipawin, Sask., on Sept. 15. (paNOW)

The Canadian Press

