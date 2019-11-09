The Nov. 9 earthquake hit just west of southern Haida Gwaii. (Earthquakes Canada map)

Saturday morning earthquake hits waters off Haida Gwaii

No injuries reported, tsunami not expected

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haida Gwaii on Saturday morning, approximately 10 kilometres west of the entrance to the Tasu Sound at Moresby Island.

The earthquake hit at 10:58 a.m. according to Earthquakes Canada, and occurred at a depth of about five kilometres. There was one report of weak shaking as a result of the earthquake. The distance put the epicentre 54 kilometres south of Queen Charlotte.

Fortunately there have been no injuries or damage reported, and there is no tsunami expected in the earthquake’s aftermath.

