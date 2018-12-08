Drivers had to watch the swell-side highway lane by Wiggins Road on Friday, Dec. 7, when the high tide waves met wind gusts of around 90 km/h. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Saturday storm to hit Haida Gwaii with 80 to 100 km/h winds

A strong southeast storm is expected to hit coastal areas of Haida Gwaii today with winds of 80 to 100 km/h.

Environment Canada warns the potentially damaging winds will continue overnight Saturday before easing up Sunday morning as the storm front moves more inland.

Drivers will need to pay extra attention to road conditions, and leave extra time for any long-distance trips across the islands.

A southeaster with similar wind speeds led to cancelled Haida Gwaii flights on Friday.

For the latest on today’s wind warning, check Environment Canada’s weather alerts website.

