Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

A Saudia Airlines jet is seen in this undated file photo. (Remy Gabalda/AFP)

The rift between the federal government and Saudi Arabia has prompted the country’s state airline to suspend operations in Canada.

Saudi Airlines issued a tweet early Tuesday saying flights to and from Canada would be suspended starting August 13.

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

Transport Canada did not immediately respond to request for comment on the decision.

Saudi Airlines’ move comes two days after the national government suspended all new trade agreements with Canada, recalled its own ambassador and gave Canada’s chief diplomat 24 hours to leave the country.

Saudi Arabia says its responding to a tweet from Ottawa’s Global Affairs ministry calling for the “immediate release” of jailed human rights activists in the country, comments Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has defended.

مرحبا ضيفنا العزيز، سيتم تعليق جميع الرحلات من/إلى كندا إعتباراً من ١٣ أغسطس وسيتم رفع القيود عن جميع التذاكر المصدّرة مع إمكانية استعادة قيمة التذاكر (النقدية)، وسنعمل على ايجاد الحلول البديلة لضيوفنا الكرام الحاجزين على تورونتو. شكرا لتواصلك — SAUDIA | السعودية (@Saudi_Airlines) August 6, 2018

The Canadian Press

