Scenic Route 16 receives funding for tourism promotion

The collaborative project with Tourism Prince George has $40,000 in funding

Prince Rupert Harley Riders line up for the annual Toy Run. (The Northern View file photo)

Route 16 Motorcycle Touring Corridor will be undergoing a new marketing campaign in in hopes of encouraging more visitors to northern B.C. — specifically motorcycle riders — to plan their next trip along the scenic route.

Tourism Prince George received funding from Destination BC through its Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program to support the promotion of a collaborative marketing campaign for the Route 16. The funding received for the project is $40,000.

“The importance of promoting touring routes is essential to capturing our target market tourism traffic through Prince George and Northern BC,” said Erica Hummel, CEO of Tourism Prince George. “Motorcycle tourists are affluent, spend time in destination, and are interested in other tourism offerings such as cultural attractions, culinary, and outdoor adventures like camping and fishing, so they are a captive audience.”

The Route 16 marketing project was established in 2017. Tourism Prince Rupert, Tourism Smithers, Kermodei Tourism, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, and the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, have also supported the initiative.

(Gogle maps)

READ MORE: BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

READ MORE: Road Tripping BC’s Roads Less Travelled

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist