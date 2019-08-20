FILE – Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to provide a tax credit for new parents receiving federal benefits.

Scheer is reviving an idea he first unveiled in early 2018 as an incentive to encourage families to support the Conservatives in this fall’s election.

The government taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents, along with any employer top-up, while on maternity or parental leave.

Scheer is proposing a non-refundable tax credit on 15 per cent of whatever a new parent earns while they are on leave.

The parliamentary budget officer calculated in May 2018 that Scheer’s plan would cost the federal treasury about $600 million in its first year.

It would also cost the government $261 million in future years, since the plan would let families carry over any unused credits.

ALSO READ: Scheer repeats call on RCMP to investigate Trudeau’s actions in SNC affair

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour
Next story
B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte crackdown

RCMP target impaired driving amidst rising numbers of the offence

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

Haida Gwaii storm causes B.C. ferry delay

Skidegate to Prince Rupert route affected

Rainfall warning for Haida Gwaii

High winds also expected to hit the islands

Haida Gwaii eagles recovering in Ladner care facility

Treatment for the eagles is both costly and time intensive

PHOTO GALLERY: Ready, set, race! Agate Man race / hlG̱a hlḵ’aats iihlangaa 2019

The annual triathlon took place in Masset on Aug. 17

Clean the house, prep for your next trip: Tips to nix the post-vacation blues

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

Most Read