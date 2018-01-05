Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

To honour the memory of Chloe and Aubrey Berry, sisters tragically killed by their father on Christmas Day, a scholarship fund has now been set up.

The Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund, through the Victoria Foundation, is set up to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School where Chloe attended Grade 1.

Making a donation in support of the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund can be done by phone, cheque, or online.

​By phone: call 250.381.5532 to make a donation by credit card directly via the Victoria Foundation.

​​​​By cheque: send cheques to the Victoria Foundation at #200 – 703 Broughton Street, Victoria, BC, V8W 1E2. Please ensure they are made out to The Victoria Foundation. Note the name of the fund in the memo line or in a cover letter.

​​​​Online: Online donations can be made through a dedicated Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund page on CanadaHelps.

On Christmas Day, Chloe and Aubrey were in the care of their father, Andrew Berry, at his apartment on the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street in Victoria. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive. Oak Bay police found the bodies of the two girls in their father’s apartment. Andrew Berry was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to the hospital. Berry was arrested and charged upon release from the hospital.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the double homicide and aren’t releasing any other information as the matter is before the courts.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

Just Posted

Man faces multiple charges after deer killed in Haida Gwaii

Conservation officers found a deer and a sawed-off rifle in Sandspit

Haida Gwaii solar projects are looking up

On a recent road trip in Belgium, Hanna Edenshaw was struck by… Continue reading

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Tlellagraph: Gary and Cedric, a Haida Gwaii food-love story

By Janet Rigg *No woodland creatures in this story are based on… Continue reading

Deer Gardener: Taking stock of a challenging garden year

By Elaine Nyeholt The folks who love winter are in their element,… Continue reading

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Most Read