The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A school bus was tipped over on the Sunshine Coast Wednesday morning (May 24, 2023) and one driver and one student were on-board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

School bus on Sunshine Coast tips over, injuring driver

Police say one child passenger was also on board

Police say a school bus tipped over on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, sending the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday (May 24) on the side of Highway 101 in Madeira Park, about 100 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say one child passenger was also on board when the incident happened, and no other vehicles were involved.

School District 46 Sunshine Coast has confirmed the crash in a tweet and says both of student and driver were receiving medical attention.

Police say the child has since been picked up by their guardian, while the bus driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time, and traffic delays in that area are expected as specialized equipment work to remove the bus from the roadway.

The Canadian Press

