Search called off for Nass River kayaker

RCMP still have not received missing persons report — public’s help, information needed

Terrace Seach and Rescue and the RCMP have called off their search for a kayaker in the Nass River, but are still appealing to the public for any information that may help confirm a person is missing.

On Wednesday afternoon, Stewart RCMP received a call from a crew working with a helicopter over the Nass River that they spotted an empty kayak and backpack floating in the river.

SAR’s swift water rescue team was called out to conduct an aerial search that evening and then continued today, working with RCMP Air Services and a fixed wing-airplane. The area is described as a very remote and rugged canyon with category four rapids, not accessible by vehicle or foot.

“We’re not sure where they may have gone to, we did the best we can to ensure that there’s nobody along the riverbank looking for help,” says Stewart RCMP’s Cst. Rob Gardner. “The water conditions were really treacherous… it’s a very off-beat path area, it’s a very deep canyon.”

Cst. Gardner says they were only able to find a red, inflatable kayak and a green hiking backpack with a silver/white rain cover, the latter of which was found under the old Nass River bridge during their search.

They looked vigorously along the river to the mouth at Gingolx, but were unable to find any signs of a person.

A white GMC crew cab pick-up has also been found and is believed to be associated with the missing kayaker. Footprints under the Bell Irving bridge along Highway 37 indicate it’s likely the person launched the kayak from that location.

Cst. Gardner adds they have not received a missing persons report or distress call, but are urging the public to come forward if they saw someone inflating or launching a kayak around the Bell Irving Bridge, or have dashcam footage from that area yesterday.

Dave Jephson, SAR vice-president, says they believe the person is not a B.C. resident but RCMP has yet to release any information where they may be from. It’s assumed the person was kayaking alone.

“We’re trying to get out there right now is if anyone it stopped at the rest area for a few minutes and then saw somebody doing preparing to go or anything like that, that would be huge,” says Cst. Gardner.

It is possible this person may have notified someone of their plans or had been seen traveling to this area with the items.

The RCMP is now focused on identifying the owner of the retrieved kayak, backpack and vehicle.

If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact the Stewart RCMP at 250-636-2233 and cite file number 2019-284

 


Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Missing mushroom picker reported found

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing Tuesday evening

SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie Seamount marine area receives renewed protection

Plan agreed to boost conservation efforts at ecosystem off the Haida coast

Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

Natural treasure spotted on the shore of Haida Gwaii

A trip to Tow Hill included a spectacular jelly fish

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

