Two police officers are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck in Burnaby on March 4, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Search continues for suspect after cops hit by car in Burnaby

Two police officers with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service had been doing training

RCMP are checking surveillance video as they look for a description of a driver who slammed a suspected stolen car into two police officers in a Vancouver suburb.

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues.

The officers, seconded to the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were hit just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, as they stood on the road in the 5,000 block of North Fraser Way, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

READ MORE: Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

One of the officers is from the Abbotsford Police Department and a social media post from Chief Mike Serr said he was sore, but didn’t break any bones.

The second officer, an RCMP member, remains under care with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Kalanj said Mounties were responding to reports of a possibly impaired driver when a white, late-model Toyota Camry fled into oncoming traffic and hit the dog unit officers, who were in the area doing training.

Police have said there’s no information to believe the suspect targeted the men, but Kalanj said it’s “absolutely” traumatizing to hear of any police officer being hurt.

RCMP are continuing their appeal for witnesses and Kalanj thanked a member of the public who called after spotting the parked and damaged Camry within hours of the crash, allowing officers to recover it.

Anyone with more information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s rural, remote regions bear lion’s share of gaps in ambulance services: report

Just Posted

Benefits alliance to hire full-time manager

Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance’s goal is more money from the province for local governments

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Local scallops featured in Fukasaku chef’s chowdown chowder

The Ocean Wise competition chowder will be featured at Fukasaku next week

Second Gaaysiigang oceans forum set to make waves this week

Keynotes will feature Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne, Maori tourism leader Hone Mihaka

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Eat More Sprouts to be part of an International Space Station experiment

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Search continues for suspect after cops hit by car in Burnaby

Two police officers with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service had been doing training

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Most Read