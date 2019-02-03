Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

The search has been suspended for missing Merritt cowboy Ben Tyner, police say.

The 32-year-old rancher was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26 at the Nicola Ranch where he has worked since November. His horse was found two days later, riderless and in full tack.

Late Sunday evening, RCMP suspended the effort to find him, citing coverage of an extensive area where the horse was found, and the extreme cold.

More than 19 teams from across the province, including the central Interior, Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, had travelled to Merritt to help with the search, equipped with dog teams, helicopters, drones and horseback riders.

“Extreme cold and snow on Sunday hindered search efforts somewhat but volunteers continued to search drainage areas and steep terrain with no results,” Const. Tracy Dunsmore said.

Police continue to investigate, she said, adding that the search could be restarted if further information comes to light.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

Just Posted

B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate last year

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

GM announced last fall it will close its factory in Oshawa, Ont.

Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Kelowna and Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

More than a ‘protest camp’: Unist’ot’en camp residents on life on the land

Many flocked to the area after RCMP enforced a court injunction and arrested 14 people at a site down a gravel road from the camp

Most Read