The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. The RCMP’s underwater recovery team is searching a lake in British Columbia’s southern Interior for any sign of two men from the Lower Mainland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. The RCMP’s underwater recovery team is searching a lake in British Columbia’s southern Interior for any sign of two men from the Lower Mainland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Search for two Metro Vancouver men underway on southern B.C. Interior lake

Pair went missing on Stump Lake between Merritt and Kamloops

The RCMP’s underwater recovery team is searching a lake in British Columbia’s southern Interior for any sign of two men from the Lower Mainland.

A statement from Merritt RCMP says the two were last seen Monday in a small boat on Stump Lake, between Kamloops and Merritt.

Friends began a search around the lake late Monday, then called police when they couldn’t find the two men.

Searchers, including a dog team, have recovered debris belonging to the pair, but neither the men nor their boat have been spotted.

Staff Sgt. Josh Roda says the underwater search, which began Wednesday, is expected to continue for several days, and the men are not being identified to ensure their families have privacy.

Anyone who finds debris in or around Stump Lake that could be linked to the case is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

READ ALSO: Live updates French deep sea robot joins search for missing submersible

Search and Rescue

Previous story
B.C. Chamber CEO calls for urgent reforms to disaster assistance programs
Next story
NDP expected to win B.C. byelections in safe ridings, but eyes on second place

Just Posted

In a week-long operation, Terrace RCMP and the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET)’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) arrested several individuals and seized weapons, drugs, cash and more. (Black Press Media file photo)
BREAKING: Several arrests, seizures follow joint operation by Terrace RCMP and B.C.’s gang enforcement team

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas

Saik’uz fire team pose for a photo after winning the qualifiers in Penticton earlier this year. Left to right: Caleb Nome, Deputy Chief Erik Johnny Marten, William Mole, Gilbert Vickers Jr., Brandon Thomas, team captain Jeremy Louie and Fire Chief Gilbert Vickers. (Submitted photo)
Saik’uz fire team to represent B.C. in national tournament

Ciro Panessa takes over as president and CEO of Northern Health on Sept. 5. (Contributed photo)
Northern Health names one of its own as new president