Search for two Metro Vancouver men underway on southern B.C. Interior lake

Pair went missing on Stump Lake between Merritt and Kamloops

The RCMP’s underwater recovery team is searching a lake in British Columbia’s southern Interior for any sign of two men from the Lower Mainland.

A statement from Merritt RCMP says the two were last seen Monday in a small boat on Stump Lake, between Kamloops and Merritt.

Friends began a search around the lake late Monday, then called police when they couldn’t find the two men.

Searchers, including a dog team, have recovered debris belonging to the pair, but neither the men nor their boat have been spotted.

Staff Sgt. Josh Roda says the underwater search, which began Wednesday, is expected to continue for several days, and the men are not being identified to ensure their families have privacy.

Anyone who finds debris in or around Stump Lake that could be linked to the case is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

