Search on for two bogus police officers in Calgary home invasion bid

Investigators say the men banged on the front door of a home and forced their way inside

Police in Calgary are looking for two men who dressed in police uniforms to carry out what authorities believe was a random attempted home invasion.

Investigators say the men banged on the front door of a home in a northeast neighbourhood shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

They forced their way inside when the occupants opened the door.

The suspects fled after a brief confrontation that occurred when the people questioned whether they were dealing with actual officers.

There was no immediate word of any injuries. Police are alerting Calgarians about the crime.

They say people who are unsure of the validity of a police officer should ask to see identification that has a photograph, or call either 911 or the police non-emergency number to confirm an officer’s identity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Texas grandma uses child’s scooter to fight off masked men
Next story
Province, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

Just Posted

Investigation into Naikoon logging finds no fault with BCTS

Complaint centred on increased harvesting, harmful effects on ecosystem

Queen Charlotte water reservoir back to normal

The Village of Queen Charlotte is reporting reservoirs have now returned to… Continue reading

Cullen calls federal ruling a “huge win for wild salmon”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed it took a federal court to change DFO policy on farmed salmon

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Most Read