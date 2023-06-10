Search team pulled back from Okanagan Lake

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was brought in to help after a car crash that occurred on Friday night, June 9.
A vehicle is believed to have crashed off of Westside Road and into Okanagan Lake after 9 p.m. on Friday night.
At 8 a.m. Saturday morning (June 10), the West Kelowna RCMP asked for COSAR’s assistance to help find the vehicle in the lake.
After a few hours of searching, COSAR has since returned to their base.
Capital News has reached out to the RCMP.
