Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called Saturday morning (June 10) to help find an apparant car that crashed into Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna on Friday night. (File photo)

Search team pulled back from Okanagan Lake

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has pulled back from the search

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was brought in to help after a car crash that occurred on Friday night, June 9.

A vehicle is believed to have crashed off of Westside Road and into Okanagan Lake after 9 p.m. on Friday night.

At 8 a.m. Saturday morning (June 10), the West Kelowna RCMP asked for COSAR’s assistance to help find the vehicle in the lake.

After a few hours of searching, COSAR has since returned to their base.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP.

