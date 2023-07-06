An RCMP cruiser. Officers from the Breton RCMP detachment are investigation a fatal collision in Wetaskiwin County. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Second pipe bomb in 2 days found in same Kamloops neighbourhood

RCMP believe the incidents could be related

Kamloops RCMP have confirmed that a second pipe bomb in two days was discovered in the Aberdeen area.

A bomb squad unit was called in from the Lower Mainland to handle a suspicious package on the evening of July 3, using a robot to safely dispose of the bomb.

READ MORE: Pipe bomb found in Kamloops neighbourhood

Police have now confirmed that another pipe bomb was found around 9:15p.m. on July 4 in the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue, just a few blocks away from the other.

Similarly to the first bomb found, this discovery also caused the road to be blocked off, with no evacuations.

Kamloops Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said RCMP believe the two incidents could be related.

“The investigation is ongoing which includes examining if these incidents are indeed connected, and establishing any motive that may be involved.”

Nearby residents are being asked to be vigilant of any suspicious or unknown packages they see in their area.

“In both of these occurrences, the suspicious packages were reported to police quickly and they were safely removed without any injuries occurring to the general public, but the risk was certainly present and is being treated very seriously,” said Evelyn. “If you see something that looks out of place near your house or while you’re walking, please reach out to police for further investigation, especially considering these recent reports.”

