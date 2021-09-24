Second weekend of the Sandspit 68th Annual Coho Derby begins

Jim Henry was a key volunteer organizer of the annual Coho Derby for the past 20 years. (Photo: Facebook)

The second weekend of the Sandspit 68th Annual Coho Derby will hitting the waters of Gray and Copper Bay area on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

This year’s event will be without one of the key organizers and volunteers, Jim Henry, who passed away this year.

Jim and his wife, Gail, gave much of their time throughout the years to make the event a success each year, Bill Rieger, derby volunteer, told The Observer.

“Gail’s wishes are that the Derby continue on,” Rieger said. “We were all blessed to be able to suspend the reality of the pandemic and have some normalcy surround our lives. This was, as it has been for around 20 years, possible because of two amazing key organizers, Jim and Gail Henry.”

Henry was a volunteer, organizer, weigh master, fisher and storyteller and he will be missed immensely, Rieger said.

This will be the second of the four total weekends for this year’s derby. The event will continue on the first and second weekends of October. Anyone planning to participate in the annual event must purchase a ticket the day before the derby from Super Value or Charlisles.

Fishers will be able to weigh-in their best Coho catch between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Coho Shack in Cooper Bay.

Last week’s largest catch weighed in at 5.8 kilograms (12 pounds and 13 ounces).

Weekend results of the largest catch will be released online on the Sandspit Peeps Facebook page and at Super Value.

Norman Galimski | Journalist