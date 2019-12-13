Andrew Berry was been found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder on Sept. 26. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

The sentencing hearing for the Oak Bay father who murdered his two daughters on Christmas Day in 2017 begins on Monday.

The hearing for Andrew Berry takes place in the Victoria courthouse after a nearly six month trial by jury, that took place in Vancouver.

RELATED: Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

On Sept. 26, Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, whose bodies were found in his apartment on Dec. 25, 2017. Berry was found naked and injured in his bathtub.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility ranges from 10 to 25 years.

The verdicts come with potential life sentences. The judge has the final decision, but the jury was able to advise on parole eligibility and whether the sentences are served consecutively.

READ MORE: About this case

Of the jury, six recommended 15 years of parole ineligibility consecutively for each murder count, two recommended 10 years served concurrently, and four had no recommendations.

Next week the judge will hear victim impact statements to determine Berry’s sentence.

With files from Nina Grossman and The Canadian Press


Most Read