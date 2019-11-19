IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang holds up a photo of Sean McKenzie, 27, who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis, 28, near Boston Bar on Aug. 22, 2019. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for man who killed Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Sakkalis near Boston Bar

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday for the 27-year-old Oliver man who killed a Belgian tourist near Boston Bar in 2008.

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster on Sept. 23 to killing 28-year-old Amelie Sakkalis in August 2018.

READ MORE: Oliver man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

READ MORE: First court date in Chilliwack for man accused of murdering Belgian tourist

Sakkalis’s body was found near Highway 1 north of Boston Bar on August 22, 2018 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

“Amelie’s murder was a shock to the community and even for our seasoned investigators,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said.

Visit www.theprogress.com for an update on the case.

