Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for man who killed Belgian tourist

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday for the 27-year-old Oliver man who killed a Belgian tourist near Boston Bar in 2008.
Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster on Sept. 23 to killing 28-year-old Amelie Sakkalis in August 2018.
Sakkalis’s body was found near Highway 1 north of Boston Bar on August 22, 2018 at approximately 7:45 p.m.
“Amelie’s murder was a shock to the community and even for our seasoned investigators,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said.
