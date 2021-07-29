A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

UPDATE: 57 earthquakes detected off Alaska peninsula following 8.2-magnitude quake Wednesday night

No tsunami warning in effect

A series of earthquakes has been shaking the Alaska peninsula since late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

An 8.2-magnitude quake struck 104 kilometers southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to United States Geological Survey. It was followed almost four minutes later by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake 114 km from Perryville and a 5.9 quake 119 km from Chignik four minutes after that.

As of 6:17 a.m. July 29, a total of 57 earthquakes have been detected near the Alaska peninsula following that initial 8.2 quake Wednesday night. The aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 2.6 to 6.1 with most sitting around 4.

There is no active tsunami warning for the area or B.C.

More to come.

ALSO READ: After the ‘Big One,’ will your family be ready?

ALSO READ: Know what to do in the event of a Greater Victoria tsunami warning

ALSO READ: Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Previous story
Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada

Just Posted

Childcare facilities in the North Coast are encouraged by North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice to take advantage of and apply for $10-a-day prototype sites. Porter Atchison places his painted rock to mark Child Care Month in which the province announced 45 new child care spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA encourages child care providers to apply to be $10 a day prototype sites

Unifor Local 2301 members outside of the Rio Tinto smelter. (Jacob Lubberts photo)
Rio Tinto smelter cutting aluminum production to one-third of normal workload

Members of the Unifor Local 2301 union picketing outside of the Rio Tinto smelter in Kitimat BC. (photo supplied)
Rio Tinto refutes claims of reducing pensions

Unifor Local 2301 have confirmed with its members that they are absolutely on strike and will be withdrawing their services as of midnight tonight. (Rio Tinto)
Unifor Local 2301 confirms strike to commence as of midnight tonight: July 25