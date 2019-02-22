Seven arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Queen Charlotte RCMP arrested seven people in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Skidegate.

The RCMP executed a search warrant Feb. 15 in the 100 block of 3rd Ave. in Skidegate, resulting in the arrests of two males. Five more people were arrested in the course of the investigation, which began in late 2018, leading to the seizure of 90 grams of crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is on-going with charges being recommended for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

“The Queen Charlotte RCMP are committed to enforcing laws against illicit drug possession and trafficking,” Cst. Andrew Watters said in a press release. “Anyone with information about drug trafficking in our community is asked to contact the

Queen Charlotte RCMP at 250-559-4421 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”



