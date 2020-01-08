Several resignations lead to call for nominations and Council of the Haida Nation by-elections

Call for nominations are open until mid-January

The Council of the Haida Nation will be holding by-elections following resignations for the 2020 term.

Elected representative for T’agwan (Vancouver), Tarah Samuels, stepped down from her position to return home to Gaw Tlagee (Old Massett). Representatives Lawrence Jones, Old Massett, and Percy Crosby, Skidegate, have also resigned.

Elections will be held on Feb. 1 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. with poll locations in Old Massett and Vancouver to fill one seat in both regions respectively.

Nomination period began last week and will remain open until Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Nomination forms are available on the Council of the Haida Nation’s website, their offices in Gaw Tlagee and HlGaagilda (Skidegate), and upon request from the head electoral officer, Kim Gladstone.

Nominations may be submitted to the head electoral officer in person, by e-mail, or by facsimile.

Candidates require two nominators, and all Haida Citizens of voting age (16+) are eligible to nominate or accept a nomination to be a candidate.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist