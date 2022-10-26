Arson suspected after several vehicles damaged in early morning parking lot fire in Smithers

Vehicles in the parking lot between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers burn early Wednesday morning. (Contributed photo) Firefighters battle vehicle fires Wednesday morning between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers. (Contributed photo) Several vehicles were damaged by an early morning blaze Wednesday between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers. (Kaitlyn Bailey photo) Several vehicles were damaged by an early morning blaze Wednesday between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers. (Kaitlyn Bailey photo)

An early morning fire in a hotel parking lot in Smithers caused significant damage to multiple vehicles including several police vehicles.

Shortly before before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Smithers RCMP received a call to help the Smithers Fire Department at the Sunshine Inn on Fourth Avenue.

According to RCMP, frontline officers were able to assist in getting the fires under control.

The fire did not cause any damage to the hotel, however 8 vehicles, including 4 RCMP and one BC Ambulance were damaged or completely destroyed in the blaze.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire, which is the most important thing,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson. “This appears to be a targeted attack on emergency services vehicles. Preliminary investigation indicates this is an arson and we are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information so that the person, or persons involved may be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police are continuing to review the physical and digital evidence already gathered from the incident, including CCTV footage from the surrounding area businesses.

Police are particularly interested in obtaining any dash cam video from individuals traveling between Houston and Smithers and New Hazelton and Smithers between the hours of 1:00 am and 6:00 am on October 26, 2022.

If you have any information, dash cam footage, or were in the area of the Sunshine Inn, contact the Smithers RCMP at (250) 847-3233.

