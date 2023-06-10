Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan, Nicola, Boundary

Environment Canada issued the alert at 9:45 a.m. Saturday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan, Nicola and Boundary regions Saturday morning, June 10, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

The Okanagan, Boundary and Nicola regions are under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday, June 10.

Environment Canada issued the alert at 9:45 a.m. The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, Environment Canada warns.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are ripe for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Brendan Shykora

