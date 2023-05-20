UPDATE: Thunderstorm warning in B.C. Interior lifted

Update: 5 p.m.

Environment Canada has lifted the thunderstorm warning that was issued earlier Saturday, as the weather pattern has moved through the region.

………………………………..

Original:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Okanagan, Shuswap and some other parts of the B.C. Interior Saturday, May 20.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada notes large hail can damage property and cause injury, while heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” Environment Canada said.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, Nicola, Boundary and Arrow Lakes — Slocan Lake regions.

For up to date weather information, visit weather.gc.ca.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire crews to return from Alberta as officials urge caution over long weekend

READ MORE: Easing winds aid wildfire fight, after ‘controlled chaos’ in Fort St. John, B.C.

Brendan Shykora

BC StormEnvironment Canada weatherOkanaganShuswapStormWeather