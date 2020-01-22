Severe wind warning for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast

Winds of more than 100 km/h are predicted for Wednesday afternoon

Residents of Haida Gwaii and the North Coast are being advised to take caution as strong winds approach the region.

The intense frontal system is expected to bring southeasterly winds over 90 to 110 km/h winds, starting on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 22. Winds are expected to die down later in the evening as the frontal system moves closer to land.

A storm warning from Environment Canada said damage to buildings may occur. People are also advised to watch out for falling tree branches, or loose objects being thrown around. Updates can be found on the Environment Canada website.

