A Saanich man is charged with four counts of sexual assault investigators believe occured at Aberdeen Hospital on Hillside Avenue. Google

Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Charges have been laid against a Vancouver Island man who allegedly sexually assaulted seniors and people with disabilities at a Victoria care facility.

Amado Ceniza, 39, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Ceniza was employed as a health care aide at a facility in the 1400-block of Hillside Avenue where the incidents are alleged to have occurred earlier this year. Staff were made aware of the alleged offences and upon reporting the incidents to police, suspended Ceniza from his position.

RELATED: Details scarce as union confirms probe underway involving Victoria care homes

In a statement Victoria Police said Ceniza has not had access to patients at the Island Health facility since the allegations were made.

“Staff at the facility, Island Health and the Ministry of Health have worked closely with SVU investigators to ensure that patients were made safe and continue to be supported and protected.

“Our investigators have greatly appreciated the support from our partners at Island Health and the Ministry of Health,” the statement read.

Ceniza appeared before a Judicial Justice of the Peace and was released on bail.

Under bail conditions he is not to have contact with any of the alleged victims, or come within a 200 metre radius of the Hillside Avenue facility. He is not to be alone in a room with anyone under the age of 18, the elderly, or anyone who is physically or mentally disabled.

He must not be in any care facility or home for a vulnerable population and must report to a bail supervisor.

Investigators have spoken with three victims but suspect there could be more and are urging anyone who has been the victim of a crime to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Sexual assault can also be reported to a doctor, nurse or other health care provider, at an emergency room, through the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at 250-383-3232 or through the Men’s Trauma Centre at 250-381-6367.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win
Next story
Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

Just Posted

Water restrictions in place for Village of Queen Charlotte

Water levels in the river have dropped due to hot and dry weather on Haida Gwaii

Large fires prohibited on Haida Gwaii as danger hits “high”

Province bans open burning and use of fireworks across the island, campfires are still allowed

In Pictures: Record turnout for Totem to Totem Marathon

T2T gets a big boost from Kitkatla’s RIOT running club

Queen Charlotte faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Council drops residency requirement for short-term rentals after significant opposition

Update: North Beach clam harvest closed due to PSP biotoxin

Marine biotoxin results in closure for all bivalve harvesting from Wiah Point to Rose Spit

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Film crews to shoot Monkey Beach in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Award-winning Haisla author Eden Robinson talks about her first novel’s adaptation to the screen

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

Most Read