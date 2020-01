A shallow earth quake, at the depth of 10 kilometers, rocked Haida Gwaii on Jan. 20, around 9:51 p.m. The quake measured 4.0 on the richter scale and the epicentre was located off shore 56 kilometres south of Queen Charlotte and 139 kilometres south of Masset. The tremor was also felt in Skidegate approximately 50 kilometres west of mainland B.C. No reports of injuries were received.

