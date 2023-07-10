Services returns for Shaw customers across B.C. Interior

A Shaw outage across the B.C. Interior. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

All Shaw services have now been restored following an outage earlier Monday morning.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Shaw technicians have been able to restore service to roughly half the affected customers in the B.C. Interior.

Work is continuing to get the rest online as soon as possible, explained Shaw.

Customers of Shaw in the B.C. Interior are without internet, TV or home phone services this morning.

The outage is affecting internet, business internet, phone, business phone, digital TV, VOD, Gateway, BlueCurve TV, and WiFi access points.

Shaw states that it is working to restore the service as quickly as possible.

Those living in the B.C. Interior started reporting the outage at about 9 a.m. Monday. The outage appears to be affecting those across the Okanagan and up to Prince George.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the services to be restored.

To determine if an outage is affecting your services, check your account on the My Shaw website or the My Shaw App and look for an alert banner.

