A Shaw outage across the B.C. Interior. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A Shaw outage across the B.C. Interior. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Services returns for Shaw customers across B.C. Interior

Internet, TV and phone services are affected

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

All Shaw services have now been restored following an outage earlier Monday morning.

____

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Shaw technicians have been able to restore service to roughly half the affected customers in the B.C. Interior.

Work is continuing to get the rest online as soon as possible, explained Shaw.

______

Customers of Shaw in the B.C. Interior are without internet, TV or home phone services this morning.

The outage is affecting internet, business internet, phone, business phone, digital TV, VOD, Gateway, BlueCurve TV, and WiFi access points.

Shaw states that it is working to restore the service as quickly as possible.

Those living in the B.C. Interior started reporting the outage at about 9 a.m. Monday. The outage appears to be affecting those across the Okanagan and up to Prince George.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the services to be restored.

To determine if an outage is affecting your services, check your account on the My Shaw website or the My Shaw App and look for an alert banner.

READ MORE: BC Farmers urge people to buy local, fresh fruit in Okanagan stores

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsOkanaganpower outages

Previous story
LGBTQ refugees feel at home in B.C. after fleeing violence and oppression
Next story
B.C. library killer apologizes to victims, cites ‘enormous’ drug use

Just Posted

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at the entrance to Deltaport, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, July 7, 2023. A rally in Vancouver is scheduled for today as the strike at British Columbia’s ports stretches into its second week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds rally in Vancouver to support striking B.C. port workers

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to Powers Creek wildfire (R31228), located approximately three kilometres south of the Town of Smithers. (Photo from BC Wildfire Service’s Facebook page)
UPDATE: Wildfire southwest of Smithers still holding, evacuation order remains in effect

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, pauses for a photo as he walks the grounds of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Friday, July 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Trudeau says pressure is on to end B.C. port strike, on day 7 of stoppage

Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada attend a rally, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port strike enters day 7 as union, employers association trade barbs