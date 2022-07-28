Paul Wynn. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Paul Wynn. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Shooting victim was ‘God-child’ in his family: brother

Paul Wynn was killed by Jordan Goggin on Monday

The family of Paul Wynn, one of the victims of the shootings in Langley on Monday, July 25, are grieving his loss this week.

“As most of you know there was a random act of cowardly violence this morning in Langley, B.C.,” his brother John Wynn wrote on his Facebook page this week.

His brother Paul was the second person shot in the string of attacks launched by Jordan Daniel Goggin, a 28-year-old who was himself shot by police later that morning.

John wanted it made clear that his brother was not homeless, but was in “a beautiful community living program.”

“They deserve recognition for what all they do,” John told the Langley Advance Times.

Creek Stone was established in 2019 with 49 rooms, in a former hotel in the 6400 block of 200th Street. It’s supportive housing, helping people who were homeless, or in a precarious housing situation, find stability and a permanent place to call home.

Paul was “the God-child of our family,” John said of his big brother.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my brother,” John wrote on Facebook. “I owe him my life!”

He said Paul did not know or have any association with his killer. John said the family believes Goggin was not necessarily targeting homeless people, but that he “was out to kill and he just happened to snap at that time of the morning and went for a drive.”

Two people were killed and two wounded in the shooting attacks by Goggin, which took place between around midnight and 5:45 a.m. in four locations around Langley.

Police caught up with Goggin just after the fourth attack, on 200th Street near the Langley Bypass. Officer shot and killed Goggin in a parking lot.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is still investigating the shootings, and the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into the RCMP’s shooting of Goggin, as it looks into all police interactions that lead to death or serious injury in B.C.

READ ALSO: Vigil for shooting victims held in Langley City

READ ALSO: Surveillance images show Langley shooter

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMPLangley TownshipMass shootings

Previous story
Once months ahead, N.W.T. behind in COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 4th doses
Next story
Victims of Langley shooting spree identified

Just Posted

Fishers for Northern Native Fishing Corporation lost five days on the water due to a delay in licence processing. A fishing vessel unloads near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Indigenous commercial fishers in Prince Rupert face late start from delayed licences

Grand Chief Edward John takes part in a gathering in Vancouver on September 11, 2014. An abrupt stay of proceedings has been directed in the sex assault trial of the former B.C. cabinet minister and Indigenous leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Crown stays Prince George-based sex charges against former Indigenous leader Ed John

Prince Rupert city council voted on July 25 to support its fire department in billing BC Ambulance for service calls when firefighters need to drive ambulances due to lack of paramedic staff. Fire crews assist with patients in Jan. 2022 at a house fire. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Ambulance needs to step up so Prince Rupert firefighters can step back – City Council

Proposed route of Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission pipeline from northeastern B.C. to the north coast. (Map courtesy Enbridge)
City of Terrace toughens stance on Enbridge gas pipeline proposal