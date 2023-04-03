Police ended up firing shots when a suspect driving this rock truck allegedly tried to ram their police vehicle. (Facebook photo)

Shots fired by Smithers police to stop rampaging rock truck

Social media reports indicate extensive damage caused in town

One person is in custody following a rampage in a rock truck through the streets of Smithers April 2 in which shots were fired.

RCMP said in an email they responded to a report of a possible impaired operation of a vehicle just before 9 p.m.

Officers said when they located the suspect vehicle, the driver attempted to ram the police vehicle.

“Due to the escalation of potential grievous harm to police as a result, shots were fired by police,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP spokesperson. “Luckily, nobody was injured and police were able to stop the suspect.”

No further details were available from police, but social media reports suggest during the incident the suspect allegedly rammed somebody’s shed, smashed a parked vehicle on the street and ripped up the Chandler Park soccer fields before being stopped near St. Joseph’s School.

The person, for whom no details were given, was arrested under the Mental Health Act, Bérubé continued.

An investigation, with a potential for criminal charges is underway.

A shed allegedly damaged by a rock truck driven wildly through the streets of Smithers April 2. (Facebook photo)

The aftermath of a rock truck driving through town, including through the Chandler Park soccer fields. (Marisca Bakker)

The aftermath of a rock truck driving through town, including through the Chandler Park soccer fields. (Marisca Bakker)

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Skeena Valley Seniors Society members gathered at the Sande Overpass the early afternoon of April 1, encouraging motorists to honk in support of their campaign to save the Seven Sisters mental health residence from the wrecking ball. (Staff photo) SEE RELATED STORY ON PAGE A2
An allegedly stolen rock truck still sits in town after a suspect was arrested on April 2. (Marisca Bakker)
Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast was parliamentary secretary for emergency secretary until January, 2023 and said the funding is crucial to the North Coast. Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii communities received more than $33,000 from the provincial government to improve and modernize services for people evacuated from their homes during emergencies. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast was parliamentary secretary for emergency secretary until January, 2023 and said the funding is crucial to the North Coast. Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii communities received more than $33,000 from the provincial government to improve and modernize services for people evacuated from their homes during emergencies. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
