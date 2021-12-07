RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Shots fired in Fort St. James; public asked to avoid North Road

Suspects should be considered armed and dangerous at the time, police say

The Fort St. James RCMP is asking the public to avoid travelling the North Road at this time after shots were fired by unknown suspects early Tuesday, Dec. 7.

In a news release, police said they were called to North Road at 2:58 a.m. where a pair of suspects attempted to steal some equipment and collided with an empty logging truck in the process.

Two men with long guns got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the logging truck, and a second logging truck that happened to be on the scene.

Police said the suspects fled in one of the logging trucks but shortly after abandoned the truck, and stole a Ford F350.

Fort St. James police set up containment with the assistance of Mackenzie RCMP and Takla Landing RCMP and called the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service to assist.

Even though police have recovered two guns since then, they believe the male suspects are armed and dangerous at this time.

There have been no reported injuries.

Police are asking people to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see these men or the stolen vehicle. “Under no circumstances should you try to apprehend them,” RCMP said.

If you have any information, contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269.

