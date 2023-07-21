Nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake are under evacuation alert due to a wildfire. (CSRD map)

Nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake are under evacuation alert due to a wildfire. (CSRD map)

Shuswap wildfire reaches 210 hectares, evacuation alerts remain in effect

Alerts issued Thursday for nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake

A wildfire burning east of Adams Lake has more than doubled in size.

Following a flyover at the site of the East Adams Lake wildfire on Friday, July 21, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) updated the size of the blaze from 70 to 219 hectares.

A BCWS spokesperson explained the increase was the result of some fire growth since Thursday, as well as a more accurate estimate. The fire was discovered on July 12; lightning is believed to have been the cause.

During Friday’s flyover, BCWS personnel witnessed Rank 2 fire behaviour (low-vigour surface fire) with some pockets of Rank 3 (moderately vigorous surface fire). BCWS said for safety reasons, ground crews have not been able to respond as the terrain includes numerous steep areas. However, a helicopter has been providing bucketing support.

BCWS noted the fire spread mostly along the northeast flank and, as of Friday, did not pose an imminent threat to nearby structures. Regardless, evacuation alerts issued Thursday, July 20, for properties to the south remained in effect.

The alerts were issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Adams Lake Indian Band.

In a Friday media release, the CSRD said the fire is 2.3 kilometres from the nearest structure, and reminded those affected by the evacuation alerts that they should be prepared to leave on short notice.

The CSRD noted forecasted winds look favourable, “as they are predicted to push the fire growth north, away from structures,” and that the work being done by the helicopter would “help keep the area wet and cool, and reduce any fire movement down the slope towards the populated areas.”

Shuswap Emergency Program staff have activated a Level-One Emergency Operations Centre and will be responding to any changes in fire status throughout the weekend.

Read more: Wildfire burns off Highway 97C

Read more: B.C. firefighter numbers top 2,500, as 100 Brazilians arrive today

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswapShuswap Lake

Previous story
UPDATE: Lightning sparks second wildfire outside Merritt
Next story
Feds looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Participants Sadie Cote and Leo Naziel pause for some water during the Tears to Hope Relay Run in Smithers on June 24, embodying the spirit of community and resilience as they join in the effort to raise awareness for missing and murdered individuals in northwest B.C. (Tears to Hope Society/Facebook)
5th Tears to Hope Relay Run raises awareness for missing, murdered in northwest B.C.