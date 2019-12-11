Heavy winds expected throughout Haida Gwaii (File photo)

UPDATED: Ferry cancellations and significant wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind says Environment Canada, BC Ferries cancels sailings

Environment Canada issues a wind warning which is in effect for Haida Gwaii on Wednesday.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring. A frontal system passing over Haida Gwaii will spread strong southeast winds of 90 km/hour gusting to 110 on Wednesday during the day.

Winds will ease early Wednesday evening as the system moves eastward.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Ferry cancellations

The MV Kwuna will cancel the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions:

4:05 p.m. departing Alliford Bay

4:30 p.m. departing Skidegate

5:35 p.m. departing Alliford Bay

6:10 p.m. departing Skidegate

The 3:15 p.m. from Alliford Bay will hold until the passengers from Wednesday afternoon’s flight from Vancouver arrive at the terminal. The students travelling from Skidegate will be accommodated on the 3:40 p.m. sailing.

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

UPDATED: Ferry cancellations and significant wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind says Environment Canada, BC Ferries cancels sailings

Adverse weather conditions lead to pair of ferry cancellations

Northern Expedition sailings from Prince Rupert and Skidegate affected

This week in photos | The spirit of giving comes to Haida Gwaii

Masset Lions Telethon, Queen Charlotte’s annual craft fair, Fields store coming along in Skidegate

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Chevron move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Most Read