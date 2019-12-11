UPDATED: Ferry cancellations and significant wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind says Environment Canada, BC Ferries cancels sailings

Environment Canada issues a wind warning which is in effect for Haida Gwaii on Wednesday.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring. A frontal system passing over Haida Gwaii will spread strong southeast winds of 90 km/hour gusting to 110 on Wednesday during the day.

Winds will ease early Wednesday evening as the system moves eastward.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Ferry cancellations

The MV Kwuna will cancel the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions:

4:05 p.m. departing Alliford Bay

4:30 p.m. departing Skidegate

5:35 p.m. departing Alliford Bay

6:10 p.m. departing Skidegate

The 3:15 p.m. from Alliford Bay will hold until the passengers from Wednesday afternoon’s flight from Vancouver arrive at the terminal. The students travelling from Skidegate will be accommodated on the 3:40 p.m. sailing.

Haida Gwaii Observer