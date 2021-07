Doing so would help address concerns from religious groups and visible minority populations, he says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the federal government should more forcefully regulate online hate speech rather than leave it to social media companies to police themselves.

He says doing so would help address concerns from religious groups and visible minority populations.

