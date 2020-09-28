Black Press File Photo

Single vehicle rollover on Highway 16 claims life of young woman near Vanderhoof

The single vehicle incident occurred at Highway 16 and Hillcrest Way

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding a single vehicle rollover Saturday evening that claimed the life of one young woman and seriously injured another.

On Sept. 26, 2020 just before 6 p.m., Vanderhoof RCMP received a report of the crash on Highway 16 at Hillcrest Way. The two occupants of the newer pickup truck were both ejected from the vehicle during the collision, noted BC RCMP communications.

A northern B.C. woman in her twenties was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical crews.

An Alberta woman, also in her twenties was transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services to hospital. Her injuries are considered serious in nature, note RCMP.

Highway 16 was closed in both direction for several hours to allow emergency crews to fully examine and safely clear the crash scene.

The BC Coroners Service was notified, attended the crash scene and is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases grow to 13 at B.C. First Nation near Fort St. James

“Due to the privacy of the deceased under the Coroner’s Act, the woman’s identity will not be released publicly. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information to release,” state RCMP.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

Aman Parhar
Publisher/Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
RCMPVanderhoof

