Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)

6 more arrests, 133 in total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Six more old-growth logging protesters were arrested at a camp near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island on Thursday, May 27.

The RCMP made the arrests at the Waterfall camp at the Fairy Creek watershed, where most of their enforcement efforts have been focused in recent days. All arrested protesters were taken to the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment for processing.

Police are enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction that prohibits blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46, which Teal-Cedar Products Ltd. owns the rights to harvest. The RCMP have arrested 133 individuals since enforcement began on Monday, May 17, including at least nine who have been arrested more than once.

Protesters are making a push to increase numbers at the Fairy Creek camp significantly this weekend, with convoys scheduled to leave both Victoria and Duncan on Saturday morning. Many protesters have said they plan to travel to Vancouver Island from the Mainland, in spite of a ban on non-essential travel. Pro-logging groups are also organizing rallies of their own near Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake, west of Lake Cowichan.

Other rallies are planned to take place in Victoria, Cumberland and Squamish.

READ MORE: Arrests continued Wednesday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

protest

Previous story
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Safe Boating Week runs from May 22 to 28 with the May holiday weekend at the start of it. NorthCoast residents are reminded to use safe and responsible boating practices, Canadian Safe Boating Council Asia don May 19. Boats in Prince Rupert were coated in snow in April. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Boaters are reminded to be safe and responsible

Safe Boating Awareness Week and holiday weekend coincide

BC Ferries issued a reminder on May 17 that there will be no additional sailings over the Victoria Day weekend and that travel is limited to essential reasons only. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
No additional holiday weekend sailings

BC Ferries reminds travellers health orders are in place for essential travel only

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. A British Columbia First Nations group says it’s disappointed by the news that a second major investor is looking to sell its shares in the Kitimat Liquefied Natural Gas development.(Kitimat LNG illustration)
First Nations coalition criticizes Woodside decision to sell its stake in Kitimat LNG

First Nations Limited Partnership says decision to sell is a threat to its commercial interests

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests, 133 in total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety, community key as B.C. churches prepare to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

Most Read