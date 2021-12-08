Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces bars closing and other restrictions for parts of northern B.C., Oct. 14, 2021. Those restrictions have been expanded to all of the Northern Health region until Jan. 31, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces bars closing and other restrictions for parts of northern B.C., Oct. 14, 2021. Those restrictions have been expanded to all of the Northern Health region until Jan. 31, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

Six more deaths Wednesday, 379 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Health care outbreaks stable as booster doses continue

B.C. public health teams reported 379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province Wednesday, a similar rate to earlier this week, with fewer people in hospital with serious illness associated with the coronavirus.

There are 224 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections as of Dec. 8, down from 242 in the past 24 hours, with 77 in intensive care, down from 82. There were six deaths reported, three in Island Health, two in Fraser Health and one in Northern Health.

There were no new health care outbreaks declared Dec. 8, leaving five active, including at George Derby Centre long-term care in Burnaby and an area of Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.0% of cases, out of the 12% of B.C. residents aged 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 6, they accounted for 67.5% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. business holiday parties OK for more than 50

RELATED: New formula COVID-19 vaccines more adaptable

New and active cases for Dec. 8 by region:

• 104 new cases in Fraser Health, 924 active

• 64 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 497 active

• 94 new cases in Interior Health, 580 active

• 49 new cases in Northern Health, 276 active

• 65 new cases in Island Health, 595 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China

Just Posted

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Resistance activities continue on Houston pipeline construction site, police make 2 more arrests

An image of Garry Dean Stoner’s vessel, Prestige II, taken by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Fisheries Aerial Surveillance Enforcement Program. (Submitted photo/DFO)
Man handed almost 90k in penalties after pleading guilty to 12 counts under the Fisheries Act

A special weather alert was issued on Nov. 29. No wind or rain records were broken on Nov. 24, when high wind gusts caused uprooted trees, downed utility lines and lifted off roofs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Special weather alert issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege) Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
Skeena MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition