Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

The reaction of Skeena-Bulkley Valley election candidates to the federal ethics commissioner’s finding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau viloated ethics laws was swift.

Moments after the announcement, Taylor Bachrach, the NDP candidate and current Smithers Mayor posted on Facebook.

“I’m proud it was our party — and our MP in particular — that requested the commissioner’s investigation and held the government to account for its actions,” Bachrach said. “It’s a legacy, I will work hard to uphold.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, Canada’s ethics watchdog declared Aug. 14

Mario Dion, the commissioner, concluded that Trudeau’s attempts to influence Wilson-Raybould on the matter contravened section 9 of the act, which prohibits public office holders from using their position to try to influence a decision that would improperly further the private interests of a third party.

“It’s deeply troubling and it shows in many ways that the prime minister is willing to overlook basic ethics and, in fact, Canadian law to help his well-connected friends and it shows there’s one set of rules for the corporations close to the prime minister and there’s another set of rules for ordinary Canadians and I don’t think that washes,” Bachrach said.

The Liberal candidate, former Fort St. James town councillor Dave Birdi, declined to weigh in on the commissioner’s findings.

“I do not have any comments on that, because I see what’s happened in the past and I would like to look forward now,” he said.

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée was in the middle of creating a video on the subject when she spoke with Black Press Media.

“I think it’s completely unsurprising,” she said. “When the news first came out six months ago that there may have been inappropriate pressure, my personal feeling was that absolutely there was. We have a prime minister that violated the Conflict of Interest Act, this is now the second time in just four years.

“I think what’s really troubling for Canadians is that 1. he’s continually lied to Canadians and that’s just not acceptable… but also when you look at their election platform in the previous federal election this was supposed to all [be] sunny ways and ‘we’re going to do politics differently’ and it seems to me that his idea of sunny ways is that he’s above the law and he can operate with immunity because he’s the prime minister.”

Rattée believes the development enhances her own chances.

“When you look at how frustrated people are in the north feeling under-represented, we’ve continually elected an MP under the NDP banner and we wonder why nothing gets done,” she said. “We need to elect someone who actually has a shot at being in government, of being in power, of being able to actually do something for our riding. I think that Nathan was a great MP, I think that he’s a great person, but when you run under the banner of a party that will never hold power, you’re very limited.”

However Bachrach says an argument of poor representation is invalid.

“This riding has been exceptionally well-represented for the last 15 years by a representative and a party that haven’t formed the government so I don’t think that argument holds any weight at all.”

Birdi also believes it does not change the local election landscape.

“I still believe in the Liberal Party of Canada and this statement does not change my prospects. I am still going to be running in the upcoming federal election.”

Mike Sawyer, running for the Green Party, in addition to strongly condemning Trudeau’s actions, said, in his view, they could amount to criminal acts.

“The finding by federal ethics commissioner that the prime minister violated the Conflict of Interest Act in the SNC-Lavalin scandal indicates that Trudeau may be guilty of obstruction of justice, a very serious criminal offence with penalties of imprisonment for up to 10 years.”

He said he found Trudeau’s actions to be contrary to princples.

“In a country where we profess to believe in good government and the rule of law, Trudeau’s action in the SNC-Lavalin are offensive, unacceptable and should be subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

“Politicians should not be above the law; to do otherwise makes a mockery of our legal institutions and undermines our democracy.”

Sawyer believes the finding could turn the tide of the election and have spin-off benefits for the Greens.

”I think it will seriously undermine the Liberal’s chances at forming the next government and increase the likelihood of a Conservative minority government,” he said. “The people who flee the liberals will likely go to the NDP or quite possibly the Greens.”

Jody Craven, the People’s Party of Canada candidate also thinks criminal prosecution should be pursued.

“Everyone knew he was guilty or was trying to cover it up — isn’t that a crime?”

Craven said going forward he hopes Trudeau is not given special treatment by any future investigations — criminal or otherwise — into his wrongdoings surrounding SNC-Lavalin.

“I honestly think him and … anyone who knew they were helping him try to influence Wilson-Raybould should be investigated to the full extent of the legal system… we have a Charter of Rights and they apply to every citizen. No one is above the law, not even Trudeau, and I think that’s what we need to remember in this situation and moving forward.”

Craven, a candidate in a relatively new party that formed just under a year ago, said what Canadians really want come October is a change from the status quo.

“If Maxime Bernier was leader of the Conservative Party we wouldn’t be having this conversation because it’d be no contest.

“We need someone in there that will work for the people and not for the one per cent-ers.”

Rod Taylor, candidate for and leader of the Christian Heritage Party, was on the road and had not had a chance to review the decision. He said he would comment when he gets home to Telkwa and can review the issue.

This article will be updated at that time.

With files from Aman Parhar