Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opens for season with busy schedule

Last year, Skeena Valley opened on March 26. This year’s opening date is more typical for the club

The Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club opened its doors to golf enthusiasts on Friday (April 14), marking a typical start to the golfing season compared to previous years.

Last year, the club opened on March 26, which felt like a late beginning, but it was actually a bit early, according to club manager Germain Francoeur.

The course is in good condition after the winter months, but the grass has yet to grow in fully due to persisting cold temperatures.

“We were lucky with mother nature,” said Francoeur, who highlighted no significant differences in the course layout or operations this year.

READ MORE: New focus growing the Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club

Despite the cold weather, the club is bustling with activity. Every available tee time has been booked.

The club also has a packed schedule of events lined up, starting from next Saturday and continuing until the middle of September.

The first major event on the calendar is a four-person scramble scheduled for June 10. In the meantime, the club will host a recreational hockey scramble, organized by the adult hockey league, on April 29.

This will be followed by a college scramble on May 5, serving as a fundraiser for the the Coast Mountain College Foundation.



viktor.elias@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golf