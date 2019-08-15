Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has reopened the recreational fishery for pink and coho salmon in the Skeena River Watershed.

The announcement Thursday afternoon is effective immediately.

The daily coho quota in the Skeena and all rivers and lakes that flow into Areas 3 to 6 is two salmon, only one of which can exceed 50 cm.

The daily limit for pink salmon is two.

On July 27, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) issued a complete closure of recreational fishing of all salmon species in the Skeena Watershed.

READ MORE: Salmon closures blanket Skeena Watershed

The entire watershed remains closed to chinook, chum and sockeye to protect spawning stocks. Excluding the Kitimat River, all other rivers and lakes flowing into Areas 3 to 6 are also closed for chinook.

Four areas remain closed to all salmon fishing, including pink and coho:

1. Skeena River mainstem waters near the Kitsumkalum River mouth, from the confluence with the Zymagotitz River (also known as Zymacord River) upstream to the Classified Waters boundary at the top of Hell’s Gate. Effective immediately to Aug 31, 2019.

2. Kitsumkalum River (including lakes and tributaries). Effective immediately to Aug 31, 2019.

3. Skeena River mainstem waters near the Kitwanga River mouth, from Mill Creek upstream to the Highway 37 Bridge.

Effective immediately until further notice.

4. Skeena River mainstem waters within the three white triangular fishing boundary signs located at the confluence of the Skeena River and Kispiox River. Effective immediately until further notice.

More to come.

Previous story
Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island
Next story
Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Just Posted

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Port Clements and Masset receive funding for Housing Needs Reports

The $5 million program is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities

Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Coast Funds announced a new shareholder proxy voting system

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Most Read