Skidegate Band Council warns of COVID-19 exposure in Sandspit

EOC says part-time Sandspit resident exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

The Skidegate Band Council Emergency Operations Centre posted a notice on Sunday, April 12, 2020 that a part-time Sandspit resident has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

A Sandspit resident has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the Skidegate Band Council Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) announced on Sunday.

In an update posted to Facebook, the EOC said the part-time resident may have also subsequently been in contact with Skidegate band members and the public.

“The EOC asks all members to refrain from going to Sandspit except to supply essential services,” the notice said. “If you have been in Sandspit within the last week, the EOC recommends that you self-isolate for 14 days.”

The notice also reminded people to stay home, practise physical distancing and respect recommended safety protocols.

