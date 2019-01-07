The Golden Eagle Express gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Golden, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett)

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

An overdue skier died Sunday evening at Golden’s Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

A 30-year-old man from Golden had been out skiing with a friend, RCMP said in a release Monday.

They got separated, and the friend reported him missing around 6 p.m. when he failed to meet up with him as scheduled.

Resort staff then began a sweep of the hill. The man was found on one of the runs at about 7 p.m.

“He wasn’t in an area that we would have immediately seen him,” said Const. Spencer Lainchbury about why the skier wasn’t located before end-of-day patrols.

The man was then rushed to paramedics, but they could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

