A SkyTrain is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The union for more than 1,000 SkyTrain employees says it has reached a tentative five-year deal with the BC Rapid Transit Co.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A SkyTrain is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The union for more than 1,000 SkyTrain employees says it has reached a tentative five-year deal with the BC Rapid Transit Co.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

SkyTrain union reaches tentative 5-year deal with BC Rapid Transit

CUPE says ratification vote for the new contract will be held at the end of July

The union for more than 1,000 employees of Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain service says it has reached a tentative five-year deal with the BC Rapid Transit Co.

CUPE 7000 says the new deal was reached after 10 days of negotiations, and includes future wage increases and improved benefits over the last contract.

CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo says he was pleased by the bargaining process and the new deal reflects the membership’s priorities regarding benefits and “workplace issues.”

The union says the deal was reached Thursday and it plans to hold a vote to ratify the new contract at the end of July.

CUPE 7000 represents workers on the SkyTrain’s Millennium and Expo lines, as well as the Southern Railway of BC.

Its members include SkyTrain attendants and maintenance and operations employees.

READ ALSO: SkyTrain to start featuring video advertising on windows; 1st of its kind in North America

BC Transit

Previous story
B.C. MPs push bill to protect firefighters and paramedics from violence
Next story
B.C. university spearheads first global probe into Japanese internment

Just Posted

The stage of the 702-seat Lester Centre theatre as seen from the balcony. (Contributed photo)
Lester Centre season takes on “Re-boot” theme in a variety of ways

The $2 toonie coin is in use around Canada. Previously, Canada had a $2 banknote. What colour was this banknote? (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

For many people, waarm summer temperatures are ideal for camping trips. warHow much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer camping trip?

Artifacts belonging to the Tahlton people. (Photo courtesy Tahltan Central Government)
Provincial move puts more artifacts in the hands of the Tahltan people