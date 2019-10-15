Drivers must observe 30 km/h speed limits between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday to Friday. (Crystal Schick / Yukon News)

Slow down for students: School zone speeds now in effect

RCMP will be making sure drivers keep it at 30 km/h or less, with heavy fines for breaking the law

The RCMP on Haida Gwaii are stressing that with school back in session, drivers make sure they observe appropriate speeds in school zones.

Enforcement of the 30 km/h limit in school zones between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be monitored carefully, with RCMP keeping a close eye on these areas to make sure everyone is following the laws of the Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: One ticket please! Masset RCMP’s ticketing campaign a success

“A speeding ticket in a school zone could net you a $253.00 fine, not including driver penalty points” Cpl. Chris Kienzle, Operations NCO of the Masset RCMP, said.

“No one will argue our children’s safety isn’t paramount, and no excuse absolves a driver from putting them in danger,” Cpl. Kienzle added.

RCMP will be keeping an eye on drivers to make sure they are not endangering students. (Masset RCMP photo)

In addition, the RCMP has collaborated with School District 50 to place onboard camera systems on all of Haida Gwaii’s new school buses. These cameras will help identify offenders, and issue violation tickets.

“Motorists must stop for school buses displaying red flashing lights while engaged in picking up and dropping off students, or risk a $368.00 fine,” Cpl. Kienzle said.

READ MORE: Brand new vessel for Massett Marine Rescue

RCMP ask that anyone who witnesses an offence in a school zone report the violation:

Masset RCMP: 250-626-3991

Queen Charlotte RCMP: 250-559-4421

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte fire hall is a go

Start of construction marked with groundbreaking ceremony

Slow down for students: School zone speeds now in effect

RCMP will be making sure drivers keep it at 30 km/h or less, with heavy fines for breaking the law

NCRD Board turns attention to Haida Gwaii

Fishing concerns, recreation commission, and Sandspit festival all receive focus

IV cancer treatment returning to Haida Gwaii

Arrival of a new pharmacy technician means the service can resume

Logging moves forward as court rules against Haida Gwaii protesters

Injunction won against activists seeking to protect culturally and archaeologically significant site

On the Wing: Reflections on forests and fog

“On Haida Gwaii it seems as though nothing has changed.”

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

Most Read