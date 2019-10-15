Slow down for students: School zone speeds now in effect

RCMP will be making sure drivers keep it at 30 km/h or less, with heavy fines for breaking the law

Drivers must observe 30 km/h speed limits between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday to Friday. (Crystal Schick / Yukon News)

The RCMP on Haida Gwaii are stressing that with school back in session, drivers make sure they observe appropriate speeds in school zones.

Enforcement of the 30 km/h limit in school zones between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be monitored carefully, with RCMP keeping a close eye on these areas to make sure everyone is following the laws of the Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: One ticket please! Masset RCMP’s ticketing campaign a success

“A speeding ticket in a school zone could net you a $253.00 fine, not including driver penalty points” Cpl. Chris Kienzle, Operations NCO of the Masset RCMP, said.

“No one will argue our children’s safety isn’t paramount, and no excuse absolves a driver from putting them in danger,” Cpl. Kienzle added.

RCMP will be keeping an eye on drivers to make sure they are not endangering students. (Masset RCMP photo)

In addition, the RCMP has collaborated with School District 50 to place onboard camera systems on all of Haida Gwaii’s new school buses. These cameras will help identify offenders, and issue violation tickets.

“Motorists must stop for school buses displaying red flashing lights while engaged in picking up and dropping off students, or risk a $368.00 fine,” Cpl. Kienzle said.

READ MORE: Brand new vessel for Massett Marine Rescue

RCMP ask that anyone who witnesses an offence in a school zone report the violation:

Masset RCMP: 250-626-3991

Queen Charlotte RCMP: 250-559-4421

Alex Kurial | Journalist