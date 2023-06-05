Small explosion led to hold-and-secure at Vernon school

Students outside and near Fulton Secondary were behind blast that led to safety measure activation

RCMP vehicles were stationed outside Clarence Fulton Secondary School in Vernon after a hold and secure was reportedly activated Friday, June 2, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

An investigation by Vernon School District and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has resulted in establishing the cause behind a hold-and-secure scene at Fulton Secondary School Friday, June 2.

Police received a report just before 10:30 a.m. that a small explosion or possibly a gun shot had been heard near the secondary school in the 2300-block of Fulton Road.

Officers immediately responded to the area, and to ensure the safety of students until police could arrive, a hold-and-secure safety measure was initiated at the school.

“Any potential threats to our schools, until proven otherwise, are always taken seriously and with the utmost importance,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “Our initial and immediate response, in collaboration with SD22, will always be to ensure the safety of students.”

Police and school district staff determined the sound was the result of a small explosion that was caused by a group of students in an outside area near the school.

Once it was established that there was no direct threat to the safety of the school, the hold-and-secure was lifted and normal activities resumed.

No injuries were reported and Vernon School District staff are completing the necessary follow-up in relation to the incident.

