Smithers RCMP seek missing man from Yukon

Roy Pawluk has medical conditions and has not been seen since noon, July 23

Roy Pawluk has not been seen since July 23 at 12:45 p.m. (Submitted photo)

RCMP and Smithers Search and Rescue are looking for a Yukon man who walked away from the Smithers fairgrounds yesterday and hasn’t been seen since.

Roy Pawluk was travelling with his daughter from Whitehorse to Abbotsford. They had stopped to exercise their horses, police said, and were planning to stay for a couple of days.

Mr. Pawluk left the fairground on foot around 12:45 p.m. and called a family member stating he was not going back to the campsite and was going for a walk.

He was reported missing at 5:37 p.m. on Thursday.

A press release noted Mr. Pawluk has medical conditions that are cause for concern for both his family and police.

He is also not familiar with the area and does not have family or friends living nearby.

Family members feel he may try to hitch-hike home to the Yukon.

SAR is out combing the trails and area. RCMP are seeking video surveillance from surrounding buildings and requesting the public’s help in locating Mr. Pawluk.

Anyone who may see him or know where he might be are asked to call the Smithers RCMP immediately at (250) 847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

