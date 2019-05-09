Smithers recycling depot is currently on fire. (Thom Barker photo)

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

A fire broke out at the Smithers recycling depot shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

“I did just get off the phone with [Chief Stecko] and he confirmed that it’s a large complex fire, it’s spread from the yard into the building and [our] fire department has all of its resources on the fire right now,” said Smithers mayor Taylor Bachrach.

Telkwa and Houston also sent firefighters and equipment to the scene.

VIDEO:

No injuries have been reported.

“Whenever something like this happens we’re always concerned for people’s safety and I did hear from the Smithers RCMP that everybody got out of the building,” Bachrach said. “We’re always concerned about human life and safety and it’s a day when we’re really thankful that we have the volunteer fire department and the resources that we do.

“This is a big fire and it sounds like they’re going to be there for a while.”

 

Smithers recycling depot is currently on fire. (Thom Barker photo)

